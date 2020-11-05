Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Proteostasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTI opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.