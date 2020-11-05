Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Proteostasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTI opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

