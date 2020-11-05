ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €7.50 by Morgan Stanley

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) received a €7.50 ($8.82) target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.85% from the company’s current price.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.35 ($15.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.30 ($14.47).

PSM stock opened at €9.98 ($11.74) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a twelve month high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.23.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

