ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.30 ($14.47).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €9.98 ($11.74) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 52 week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52 week high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.23.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

