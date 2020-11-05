Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFPT. Summit Insights cut Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Proofpoint from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.44.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $98.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,110,600.00. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $190,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,353 shares of company stock worth $4,103,676 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Proofpoint by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,103,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,616,000 after acquiring an additional 823,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,692,000 after acquiring an additional 412,619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after acquiring an additional 315,951 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Proofpoint by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 613,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,134,000 after acquiring an additional 262,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Proofpoint by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,432,000 after acquiring an additional 231,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

