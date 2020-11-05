Proofpoint Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Proofpoint in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.59.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $190,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,143.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,676 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

