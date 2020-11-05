Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $1,520,219.20 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $1,520,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 22,896 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $612,925.92.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 72,768 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $2,009,124.48.

On Thursday, October 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 52,545 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,469,683.65.

On Monday, October 12th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 155,139 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $4,454,040.69.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,861 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $3,095,882.98.

On Friday, October 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 105,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $3,022,950.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 82,388 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,347,234.12.

On Thursday, September 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 150,600 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $4,099,332.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 113,498 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $2,916,898.60.

On Friday, September 18th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 168,514 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $4,524,600.90.

PGNY opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.57.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Progyny by 721.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progyny by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $163,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progyny by 36.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 52,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 74.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

