Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $1,520,219.20 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $1,520,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 27th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 22,896 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $612,925.92.
- On Wednesday, October 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 72,768 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $2,009,124.48.
- On Thursday, October 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 52,545 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,469,683.65.
- On Monday, October 12th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 155,139 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $4,454,040.69.
- On Wednesday, October 7th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,861 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $3,095,882.98.
- On Friday, October 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 105,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $3,022,950.00.
- On Monday, September 28th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 82,388 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,347,234.12.
- On Thursday, September 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 150,600 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $4,099,332.00.
- On Tuesday, September 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 113,498 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $2,916,898.60.
- On Friday, September 18th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 168,514 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $4,524,600.90.
PGNY opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Progyny by 721.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progyny by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $163,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progyny by 36.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 52,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 74.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
