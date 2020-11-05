PRIZM 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $453,863.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $18.57 million and $453,863.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001493 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00107103 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,283,395,652 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

