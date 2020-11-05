Private Ocean LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.73, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

