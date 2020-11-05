Private Ocean LLC Has $487,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 21.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $282.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.