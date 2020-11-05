Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $391,000.

FTLS opened at $43.90 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91.

