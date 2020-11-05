Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $996.00 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $120.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,632.76, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,004.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $910.09.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,027.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

