Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,660 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSKR shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.61 million.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.