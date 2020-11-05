Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

BEPC stock opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $71.96.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.