Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,124 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.98. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

