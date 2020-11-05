Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 43,695 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,695 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

