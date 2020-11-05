Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,930 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

CVS opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

