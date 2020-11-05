Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 340,016 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 810,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 67,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

