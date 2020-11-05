Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,509 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,669 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,444,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,480,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,544,000 after buying an additional 859,821 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,646,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,099,000 after buying an additional 657,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after buying an additional 657,264 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.89.

