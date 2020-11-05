Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 14,139 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,139 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 68.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BP by 109.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BP by 48.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. DZ Bank raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

NYSE BP opened at $16.13 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $40.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

