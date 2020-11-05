Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 94,287.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,790,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,730,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,159,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,127,000 after purchasing an additional 238,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,171,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,978,000 after purchasing an additional 203,303 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after purchasing an additional 137,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 547,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.