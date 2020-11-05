Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Clorox by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

NYSE:CLX opened at $212.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.31 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.55.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.