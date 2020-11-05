Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,257 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Danaher by 11.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 4.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 319,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,933,000 after acquiring an additional 76,272 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR opened at $240.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $245.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.