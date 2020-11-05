Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,603 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of IEF opened at $120.93 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.97 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day moving average of $121.64.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

