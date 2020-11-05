Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 10,570 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,478,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,958,000 after acquiring an additional 103,901 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

MU opened at $51.96 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

