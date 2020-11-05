Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,680,000 after purchasing an additional 736,420 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 9,260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,624,000 after purchasing an additional 641,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Waste Management by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,338,000 after buying an additional 376,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.83 and its 200 day moving average is $107.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

