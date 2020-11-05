Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.23% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 874,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,375,000 after buying an additional 27,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 47,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at $599,000.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $56.62 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $57.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

