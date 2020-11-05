Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,303,000 after acquiring an additional 161,690 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 93,778 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,197,000 after acquiring an additional 79,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $138.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.74.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

