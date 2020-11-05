Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.08 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Square by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Square by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 10.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 276.27 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.45. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

