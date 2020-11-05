Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.27 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

