Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 32,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW opened at $202.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.06 and a 200-day moving average of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $209.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.