Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,439,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,552,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253,299 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,458.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,587,000 after acquiring an additional 189,117 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,761,000 after acquiring an additional 142,031 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $164.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.35. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $172.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

