Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

