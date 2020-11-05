Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after buying an additional 2,030,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,942,000 after buying an additional 80,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $164.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.40 and a 200-day moving average of $143.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,866 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,531. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

