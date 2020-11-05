Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,736 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

