Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,946 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.53.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

