Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after buying an additional 420,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15.

