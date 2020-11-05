Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Facebook by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.16. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.