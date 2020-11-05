Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,098 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

AT&T stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

