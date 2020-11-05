Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 498.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 144,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 405.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 402.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,047,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,881,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

