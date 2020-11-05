Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 160.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ZM. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.92.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total transaction of $1,830,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 327,084 shares of company stock worth $126,717,162 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $483.70 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $489.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.71.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.