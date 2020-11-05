Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $237.53 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.78 and its 200 day moving average is $211.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

