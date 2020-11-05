Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

