Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 34,854 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

