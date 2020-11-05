Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,447 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

IOO stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $60.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.