Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,903 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,773,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,324,000 after buying an additional 1,327,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,245,000 after purchasing an additional 51,678 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,158,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 367,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71.

