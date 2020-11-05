Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $197.87 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.