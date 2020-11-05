Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Twitter by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 33.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 24.0% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TWTR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Twitter stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,695 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.