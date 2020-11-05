Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,876 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 766.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 276,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 244,320 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,736,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 348,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 70,414 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,264,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,107 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.