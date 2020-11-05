Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,507 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $250.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.94.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $1,033,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,735,727.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,891 shares of company stock worth $170,674,112 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

