Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,448 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 527.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Shares of XLG opened at $266.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.40 and a twelve month high of $284.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.56.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

